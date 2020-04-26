Cyclone blows away dozens of houses in Lam Dong

The whirlwind knocked down nearly 30 houses and plants; fortunately, there were no deaths or injured people.
Functional forces were promptly at the site to help natural disaster-hit households move properties and stuffs to the safer places.
The local authorities and functional forces basically settled temporary accommodations for them.
Some images of knocked-out houses and trees after the cyclone: