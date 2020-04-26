Cyclone blows away dozens of houses in Lam Dong

The whirlwind knocked down nearly 30 houses and plants; fortunately, there were no deaths or injured people.



Functional forces were promptly at the site to help natural disaster-hit households move properties and stuffs to the safer places.



The local authorities and functional forces basically settled temporary accommodations for them.

Some images of knocked-out houses and trees after the cyclone:





By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong