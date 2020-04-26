  1. Weather

Cyclone blows away dozens of houses in Lam Dong

Tropical downpours along with cyclone and whirlwind occurred in Quoc Oai Commune, Da The District, Lam Dong Province during the whole day of Saturday.

The whirlwind knocked down nearly 30 houses and plants; fortunately, there were no deaths or injured people.

Functional forces were promptly at the site to help natural disaster-hit households move properties and stuffs to the safer places.

The local authorities and functional forces basically settled temporary accommodations for them. 
Some images of knocked-out houses and trees after the cyclone:
By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

