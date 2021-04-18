Deadly flash flood occurs in Lao Cai Province

The flood swept away 25 houses along with many properties and bikes, five hectares of paddy fields in Minh Luong Commune. Besides, mud spilled onto National Highway 279 at a section through the center of Minh Luong Commune causing 200-meter-long traffic congestion. The natural disaster damaged some electric poles and telecommunication cables, causing power interruption and transmission signal loss.



According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the Northern and North Central regions experienced hours-long torrential downpours due to a cold air mass along with upper-wind convergence at the time of seasonal change from dry season to the rainy season. Some localities like Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Nghe An provinces and the capital city of Hanoi saw medium-heavy rainfalls of 70 mm to 214 mm.



It is possible that the Northern region will continue seeing medium-heavy rains, thunderstorms and risk of cyclone, lightning, hail and whirlwinds with rainfall of up to 80 mm.



Some photos featuring chaos after the sudden ferocious flash flood swept through the moutainous district of Van Ban, Lao Cai Province:









By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong