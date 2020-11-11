Deputy PM orders quick response to Etau, Vamco storms

Joint efforts between the border guards, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Directorate of Fisheries, and cities and provinces are needed to manage boats docking at ports and ensure that no one remains in vessels or at aquaculture sites when Storm Etau makes landfall on November 11, said Dung, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Chairman of the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue.



Relevant authorities must stand ready to respond to emergencies in a timely manner, address the consequences of the storms, and search for the missing, he stressed.



They are also urged to keep a close watch on and update boat owners on the movements of Storm Vamco.



Dung ordered storm-hit localities to inspect areas prone to flooding and landslides, and evacuate local people to safety.



“The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Construction, and localities must work to ensure safety at reservoirs and in lowland areas, examine information updates for local people on water discharge plans, and protect transport networks and power infrastructure,” he stressed.



According to the Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Mai Van Khiem, at 10 am on November 11, Etau’s eye will be over waters from Binh Dinh to Ninh Thuan provinces, packing winds of up to 75 km/h. The storm will move west at a speed of up to 15 km/h over the next 12 hours.



Coupled with a cold spell, the storm will bring heavy rains to localities from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa provinces.



Storm Vamco is also heading towards the East Sea. At 10 am on November 10, it was 770 km southeast of Luzon island in the Philippines, with winds of up to 75 km/h.



It is forecast to enter the East Sea on November 12, with winds of up to 133 km/h, and will then hit the central region on November 14-15.



The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has issued Dispatch No 36/CD-TW, ordering central and Central Highlands localities to carry out appropriate response measures.



The Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, and media agencies must update the population on storm warnings as well as response efforts.