Disturbance of eastern wind triggers rains in Southern region





According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, the east wind turbulence zone triggered bad weather condition of medium- heavy to heavy rainfall, cyclone, hail and thunderstorm in the Central Highlands and Southern regions this early morning.From now until this weekend, rain and thunderstorms are potential for 30- 40 percent in Ho Chi Minh City in the afternoons.From April 18-22, sunny weather and sweltering temperatures of 33- 34 degrees Celsius without rain are expected in Ho Chi Minh City.Meanwhile, the strong operation of a hot low pressure zone from the westward is forecast to cause roasting climate in the Central mountainous area in the upcoming days.From now to April 23, the beautiful weather condition maintains on territorial waters from Binh Dinh to Binh Thuan.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong