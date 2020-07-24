Downpour causes uprooted trees, mountain pass landslide in Da Lat City

























Extreme rainfall caused a 16-meter long and 4- meter high talus mudslide near a hotel in Ngo Thi Sy Street, Ward 14, Da Lat City.Amid the dangerous situation, the People’s Committee of Ward 14 asked the hotel's owner to urgently evacuate 30 guests to safer place.In the area of Cam Ly Waterfall, stream water could not exit and caused flood in some houses.Currently, the municipal authorities are gathering reports on the damage after the heavy rain.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong