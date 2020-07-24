  1. Weather

Downpour causes uprooted trees, mountain pass landslide in Da Lat City

A torrential downpour swept through Lam Dong Province’s Da Lat City for over two hours, causing fallen trees in Yersin Street and traffic congestion on Prenn Mountain Pass at noon of July 23. 

Extreme rainfall caused a 16-meter long and 4- meter high talus mudslide near a hotel in Ngo Thi Sy Street, Ward 14, Da Lat City.

Amid the dangerous situation, the People’s Committee of Ward 14 asked the hotel's owner to urgently evacuate 30 guests to safer place. 

In the area of Cam Ly Waterfall, stream water could not exit and caused flood in some houses.

Currently, the municipal authorities are gathering reports on the damage after the heavy rain.

Some photos about damage after heavy downpour in the city of thousand flowers:
By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

