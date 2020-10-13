  1. Weather

Downpour, flood cause electricity outage in Central, Central Highlands regions

According to the Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC), as of October 11, tropical storm Linfa triggering prolonged torrential rainfall and serious flooding caused large- scale electricity outage in 369 communes and wards of seven provinces and cities in the Central and Central Highlands regions, affecting 913, 854 its customers. 

In the morning of October 12, the Central Power Corporation started restoring supply to 334, 622 consumers and continued urgently recovery of local electricity network as the floodwater has gone down. 

However, EVNCPC is unable to re-supply electricity to some localities in the above- mentioned provinces and cities due to the current complicated weather situations of downpours, floods and traffic congression.

Downpour, flood cause electricity outage in Central, Central Highlands regions ảnh 1 Power cut caused by flood
According to a report from the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the recent deadly storm left 23 people in provinces and cities of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Lam Dong.

Currently, the local authorities makes their efforts to seek 14 missing people. 

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

