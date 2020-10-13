Downpour, flood cause electricity outage in Central, Central Highlands regions

Power cut caused by flood

According to a report from the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the recent deadly storm left 23 people in provinces and cities of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Lam Dong.

In the morning of October 12, the Central Power Corporation started restoring supply to 334, 622 consumers and continued urgently recovery of local electricity network as the floodwater has gone down.However, EVNCPC is unable to re-supply electricity to some localities in the above- mentioned provinces and cities due to the current complicated weather situations of downpours, floods and traffic congression.Currently, the local authorities makes their efforts to seek 14 missing people.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong