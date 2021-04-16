Downpour, thunderstorm forecast across country, heatwaves continue

Amidst the dangerous weather warnings, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control yesterday requested the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in the Northern and North- Central provinces to promptly plan against downpours with risk of flashflood.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, both the Northern and North- Central regions including the capital city of Hanoi will be likely to experience tropical downpours later today with the average rainfalls of 80-150 mm and possible thunderstorm, lightning, whirlwinds.From tonight, the northeastern region and Thanh Hoa Province will enjoy a cooler climate than previous days.Meanwhile, medium-heavy rains and thunderstorms are predicted for many parts of the Southern region at nighttime as heatwaves are expected to continue.The same weather condition is forecast to hit the Southern coastal provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan from April 20-23.Besides, the localities need to closely update weather-related forecast to timely respond to weather danger in mainland and at sea, minimize people and property damage caused by thunderstorms, lightning, downpours, flash flood and landslide, especially regularly provide natural disaster-related information to guide boat owners and captains to proactively take their vessels to safer places.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong