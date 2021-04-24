Downpours, blustery winds to hit whole country on holidays

In the next two or three days, both the Northern and Central regions will battle with temperatures of 33-39 degrees Celsius due to an impact of a hot low-pressure zone in Western Asia and the effect of foehn winds (the west monsoon).

From April 26 and 30, two cold waves triggering medium-heavy downpours will hit the Northern, North Central and Mid- Central regions.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong