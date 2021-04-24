In the next two or three days, both the Northern and Central regions will battle with temperatures of 33-39 degrees Celsius due to an impact of a hot low-pressure zone in Western Asia and the effect of foehn winds (the west monsoon).From April 26 and 30, two cold waves triggering medium-heavy downpours will hit the Northern, North Central and Mid- Central regions.
Downpours, blustery winds to hit whole country on holidays
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting yesterday issued a warning of rainy and chilling climate in the Northern region, and downpours along with risks of lightning and thunderstorms in the Southern region at nighttime through National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).