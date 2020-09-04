Downpours to hit Southern, Central Highlands regions in late September





The meteorologists informed that a scorching temperature of up to 36 degrees Celsius yesterday maintained in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue, notably in provinces and cities from Da Nang to Phu Yen.



In the upcoming days, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are expected to experience deep clouds and tropical rains on the large scale.



By the second-half of this month, one or two tropical cyclones on the East Sea are likely to trigger downpours across the Central and Central Highlands regions. By late September, the first cold spells are forecast to hit the Northern region, triggering cooler climate.

At that time, temperature in the whole Northern region will drop down 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius over the same period in 2019 due to the apperance of cold airs.

By Van Phuc –Translated by Huyen Huong