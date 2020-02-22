



From February 8-15, saline intrusion was reported to be getting more and more serious and intruding deeper in river mouths following tidal regime.Currently, the water levels on the Mekong mainstream are lower than the average for many years and the same period of 2016 at 0.1-0.8 meter.The water levels on Tien and Hau rivers have changed following the tide.Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta is resuming at high level in February 19-20.According to Vice Director of the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center Vu Duc Long, the Southern region enters roasting season with less rainfall earlier than usual.The hot weather is expected to begin from the second haft of March and last until the middle of May.In order to cope with the current weather, salinity-hit- provinces need to proactively implement many solutions to conserve and utilize freshwater for domestic use and agricultural purposes; raise awareness for leaders and residents about natural disasters, drought and solutions against disasters.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong