Eclipse phenomenon attracts hundreds of observers in Da Nang

















At noon of June 21, an annular eclipse phenomenon happened in the city of Da Nang.This is the most noteworthy astronomical phenomenon expected in 2020 in Vietnam; therefore the Da Nang Astronomy Club set up refractor telescopes, telescopes with reflecting projection screen and 120 specialized glasses to support the observers.Because the must-see skywatching event felt on Sunday, there were a lot of followers in the rare solar eclipse.On the same day, the eclipse phenomenon respectively was seen in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.In Hanoi, the eclipse began at 1:16 PM, peaked at 2:54PM and ended at 4:18PM while the annular eclipse phenomenon happened at 1:15 PM in HCMC.

By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong