ENSO likely to turns into La Nina triggering more rain, cold spells

After that, sea surface temperature in the Central Pacific region will likely become colder and turn into La Nina phase in the last months of the year and the first months of 2021. La Nina phase is expected to cause more frequencies of extreme colds, downpours and winds in the last months of the year.Due to an impact of La Nina, temperature tends to decrease gradually compared to the same period of many years.By January 2021, temperature across the country is forecast to reduce 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius compared to the average of many years.Hot climate is predicted for the Northern region in the first haft of August, for the North- Central and Mid- Central regions in the next month.From now until the end of the year, around 9 to 11 tropical low pressure systems and typhoons are able to enter the East Sea, directly affecting the Central and Southern regions of Vietnam.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong