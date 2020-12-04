Extreme cold weather grips North

Temperatures have dropped to 5 degrees Celsius and then going down to below 5 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas during the next week.Frost and hoarfrost blankets are expected to hit the northern mountainous parts of the country.The weather agency also issued rainy condition for the Central provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai and the Southern region during the next week.In December, there will be one or two tropical cyclones in the middle and south of the East Sea.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong