Favorable weather to travel on national holidays

Particularly, scorching temperature up to 33- 37 degrees Celsius is forecast to travel the Northern and Central regions at daytime and medium-heavy rains are able to happen at nighttime.
Meanwhile, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions are likely to maintain sunny daytime along with thunderstorm and heavy to heavy downpour nights in next week.
The weather agency also informed a spread of the sweltering climate to the Central region.
Today, the highest temperature across the Northern region climbs up 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, notably average temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius in provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen.
It is expected that the heatwave would last until August 27.
Meanwhile, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions are likely to maintain sunny daytime along with thunderstorm and heavy to heavy downpour nights in next week.
The weather agency also informed a spread of the sweltering climate to the Central region.
Today, the highest temperature across the Northern region climbs up 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, notably average temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius in provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen.
It is expected that the heatwave would last until August 27.