Five earthquakes strike Son La Province

According to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics, the first quake was measured 4.3 magnitude with its epicenter of 8.1 kilometers deep underground.



The earthquake was located at 20,928 degrees north latitude and 104,898 degrees east longitude at area of Van Ho District at 8:13 AM.



During just 30 minutes, additional four quakes hit two districts of Moc Chau and Van Ho.



In this morning, Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City experienced torrential downpours.



A torrential rain resulted serious flooding in Ha Long City of Quang Ninh Province.

















There are some photos on serious flooding in Ha Long City of Quang Ninh Province after the torrential rain this morning:





By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong