Flood dead toll rises to eight in Quang Binh Province

As of this morning, residents and functional forces started joining hands in overcoming consequences and consolidating landslide-hit roads as floodwater has receded gradually.



As reported, floodwater receded in the northern part of Quang Binh while waist-deep flood maintained in Quang Ninh and Le Thuy districts.

According to information from the Ca Xeng border post in Minh Hoa District, a 2-kilometer section from Ho Chi Minh Road to villages of the Ruc ethnic group has been inundated under 5.5 meters of floodwater and caused serious landslides leaving masses of rock and debris over road surface.



Rescue teams have been using wide-body canoes and motor-boats to send relief to flood-hit people.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong