Flood maroons many places in Northern region, leaving two dead

According to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disasters Prevention and Control, around 1,715 hectares of paddy and vegetable fields in Quang Ninh, Bac Giang and Ha Tinh provinces were submerged in flood water. Six buffaloes were killed by lightning in the mountainous province of Yen Bai.



By 5P.M. on August 3, many places of Yen Bai, Quang Ninh and Bac Giang experienced extreme rainfall of up to 170 mm.



It is expected that the Northern region would continue to suffer average rainfalls between 100 mm and 350 mm along with risks of landslide in the mountainous areas and flooding in low-lying and residential places.



According to the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the rivers and streams provoked four rock and soil- wrecking landslides blocking traffic roads at Tram Tau District, Yen Bai Province.

Many villages, communes and districts in Thanh Hoa Province were isolated due to heavy downpour and flood.



In the Southern region, downpours and thunderstorm caused serious damage in Kien Giang, Hau Giang, An Giang, Bac Lieu provinces, etc. Particularly, the southwest monsoon resulted collapse of more than 400 houses.



The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control yesterday sent an official letter to request localities prone to flooding and landslide to promptly evacuate people to safer places as well as deploy tasks and measures against flood and landslide in line with the direction of the Prime Minister.



By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong