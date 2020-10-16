Floodwater in Central region leaves at least 63 deaths





As of this morning, the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting informed that medium- heavy rains have poured down the Central region, notably in Nghe An Province’s Vinh city and Ha Tinh Province.





Among them, 62 people died and a person was missing due to the circulation of typhoon Nangka.At least three people have been killed and another missing by the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant landslide.The situation worsened as floodwater swallowed six vessels with 57 members and four fishing boats with 17 workers killing at least seven people.Nam Dinh was the most affected province with loss of 14 houses, 870 hectares of paddy fields and 105 hectares of vegetable and fruit crops as the circulation of storm Nangka had travelled the mainland province.Due to an impact of cold air and a range of tropical convergence passing through the mid- Central region connecting with operation of a tropical depression in the East Sea, long-lasting heavy downpours will continue in the most parts of Central, South- Central and Central Highlands Vietnam from October 16 to 21.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong