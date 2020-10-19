Floodwater inundates 100,000 houses in Quang Binh Province

Floodwater causes more misery to residents of Dong Hoi City

Additionally, heavy rain prolonged overnight inundating thousands of houses in Quang Ninh and Le Thuy districts, floodwater level in some places exceeded the highest water line in history recorded in 2010.

Statistics showed that floodwater inundated nearly 100,000 houses with the high water level of 1 to 5 meters and killed two people.In Dong Hoi City, many households in Tran Quang Khai, Huu Nghi, Le Loi, Nguyen Huu Canh streets were submerged in nearly 2-meter depth flooding.In the early morning of October 19, Bo Trach district police and the traffic police of Quang Binh Province rescued a passenger bus carrying 20 adults and a kid going wrong way into the floodplain in the farm town of Viet Trung.Quang Binh Province continues mobilizing security forces and rescue teams to evacuate people to safe places.