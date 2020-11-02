  1. Weather

Floodwater kills seven people in Nghe An Province

Rescuers found four dead bodies, including two children, who were among seven people swept away by floodwater in the Central province of Nghe An.

According to the Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, seven people died and three were injured following rising floodwater caused by torrential rains.

14,511 houses were inundated in water and 4,447 families had to be evacuated from their homes.

Additionally, the floodwater caused a significant damage of 885 hectares of paddy fields, 6,354 hectares of aquaculture farms, 9,215 hectares of maize and vegetable crops, 132.992 poultry, 457 livestock, 13 bridges, etc. 

