Four flood- tides to hit Southern region

Notably, the high record flood- tide is forecast to fall on October 18 in case of correlating with operation period of the northeast monsoon.There is little probability of appearance of early flooding in the Southern delta region in 2020.It is expected that this year’s flood peak in the upstream Mekong River would be 0.2-0.4 meters lower than flood peak of many years.Period of flood peak is able to occur in the end of September.From June to August, due to a powerful operation of the southwest monsoon, the Southern territorial water needs to prevent from big waves of 2-4 meters.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong