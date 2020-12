As of this morning, temperatures dropped to 5 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius in Lao Cai Province’s Sa Pa town area and Lung Cu Commune in Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province respectively.



The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting has just informed an extra cold wave in the Northern region and rainy condition in Central provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai. From December 5-6, temperatures will further decrease by 1-2 degrees Celsius compared to the previous days.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong