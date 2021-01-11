Freezing weather impacts on outdoor production activities of people

Below zero-degree Celsius temperature has left frozen and thick fog in Lao Cai Province’s Sa Pa tourist site, Lang Son Province’s Mau Son tourist destination and some places in Ha Giang Province’s Dong Van- Meo Vac stone plateau, Khau Pha Pass in Mu Cang Chai District of Yen Bai Province, Son La Province’s Bac Yen District, etc.Recently, a huge number of visitors have flocked to Sa Pa Town in Lao Cai Province and O Quy Ho Mountain Pass in Lai Chau Province’s Tam Duong District, Lai Chau Province to enjoy rare phenomenon of snowfall, causing serious traffic congestion.According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tam Duong District Mr. Sung Lu Pao, despite temperature falling below 3 degrees Celsius in some places, there has been no cattle deaths as they have been kept inside cages while people have consolidated breeding facilities and kept animals warm.Besides, the Department of Education and Training of Tam Duong District announced that the schools would allow students to stay home on January 11 if temperatures continue to plummet to below seven degrees Celsius.Most of outdoor production activities of people in mountainous areas of Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Lao Cai and Yen Bai provinces have been also halted due to snowy, rainy and foggy weather in all day. They have to use heating equipment to keep their body warm.The cold wave has recently spread to Nghe An Province with a low temperature of 2 degrees Celsius at nighttime.It is expected that the chilly cold snap in the Northern region would prolong in coming days. This week, maximum temperature in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue is able to reach 10 degrees Celsius.On the same day, the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of flooding and landslide along sea dyke systems in the Southern region in period from January 12-15 due to high tide. Currently, the Southern coastal region is suffering from water rising of up to 0.5 meter.

By Phuc Van- Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong