In early January, many streets in the capital city of Hanoi are left deserted because people hesitate to go out under bitter winds.

According to a foodstore owner in Thanh Cong Market, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi, the number of people coming to the market to buy goods is less than usual as cold weather falls on the New Year's Eve. In previous years, goods were out of stock at noon but this year they were still on shelves in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a huge number of people gathering in the supermarkets and shopping malls such as Aeon, Big C, Vincom doubled the number in ordinary days.



The cold also makes items such as heating lamps, fans, heating bags and electric blankets, etc out of stock. Crowded people travelled Nguyen Luong Bang Street, Dong Da District where many shops here specialize in selling of anti-cold products to buy all kinds of heating fans and lights although the price increases by 10 to 20 percent compared to the previous time.

According to some shop owners, this year, there are a lot of people buying Vietnamese heating lamps in the bathroom because they are cheap, durable and electric saving. Meanwhile, imported oil heaters, bedroom gas heaters are also on the top sale despite high prices.



The current chilling weather is also affecting students' learning. In particular, the moutaionous provinces of Lang Son, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai and Cao Bang planned to allow pupils to be absent from school in case of the worse weather. In recent days, pupils of more than 54 kindergartens and primary schools in Lang Son Province have been permitted to stay at home.

Thick hoarfrost has covered hundreds of hectares of vegetable and flower crops in Lao Cai Province’s Sa Pa Town and Vinh Phuc Province’s Tam Dao District, significantly affecting production activity of farmers. Admid the situation, residents in Lao Cai, Son La, Hoa Binh, Bac Kan and Cao Bang provinces have urgently built breeding facilities, evacuated and protected cattle and poultry in order to minimize damage in prolonged cold days.



According to the report of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Sa Pa Town, residents in wards and communes of Ta Phin, Ngu Chi Son, Trung Chai, Ham Rong and O Quy Ho have proactively evacuated more than 4,000 buffaloes and cows to communes in Bat Xat District and Lao Cai City to avoid the cold spell.





An extra of four to six cold waves are predicted to hit the country in January



In January, the temperatures in the Northern and Central regions are likely to drop to be 0.5-1 degree Celisus lower than the average for many years.

Head of Climate Forecasting Department under the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting Mr. Nguyen Van Huong informed that an extra of four to six cold waves would spread the country, causing temperatures lower than the average level in many years.

