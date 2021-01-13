Gelid cold kills hundreds of buffaloes, cows

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes Muong Te District in Lai Chau Province this morning



It was centered at 22.578 degrees north latitude and 102.704 degrees east longitude. Currently, the functional agency continues to monitor the earthquake.

Nearly 600 cattle, goats, horses, pigs, buffaloes and cows were found dead in the above- mentioned localities due to cold.Notably, Lao Cai Province also suffered from magnitude 3.6 earthquake in this early morning. According to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center, the earthquake stroke Muong Te District in Lai Chau Province at 4:17 AM with its epicenter location at around 8.1 kilometers deep underground.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control currently continues to work with the localities to make statistics and reports, thereby proposing necessary supports to the Government in accordance with regulations.Amidst the anomalous weather, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked the localities to update and provide extensive information related to development of the cold air mass so that the residents can proactively deal with bad situations ahead.It is recommended to ensure safety for the elderly, kids and pupils, not use coal-fired ovens inside home, allow pupils stay home based on the weather forecast, keep cattle and animals warm, be ready for evacuating cattle and poultry to safer places.Coastal provinces and cities need to closely monitor developments of chilly winds and big waves, notify and instruct vessels to move safe places, be ready for rescue teams and means.From now to the Lunar New Year, extra cold waves will move to the whole country.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong