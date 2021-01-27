Gelid cold returns Northern, Central regions

As from January 28, the Northern provinces and cities are forecast to be covered with below 5- degree Celsius gelid climate.



The Central region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue will be able to suffer from chilling temperature between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius and torrential rains on the large scale due to an impact of the cold air mass.



The extreme cold spell is expected to last until the first days of February.



Meanwhile, the Southern and Central Highlands regions have experienced unseasonable showers and sunny daytime from now to next week.













By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong