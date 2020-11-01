Goni forecast to bring sustained wind of up to level 17

At 7AM Sunday, the eye of Goni was centered at around 13.5 degrees north latitude and 123.6 degrees east longitude off the Central Philippines. It had maximum winds of 165 to 185 kilometers an hour, equivalent to level 15- 17.In the next 24-48 hours, the tropical storm is expected to travel west- northwest at a speed of 20-25 kilometers per hour, enter the East Sea after crossing the Philippines’ Luzon Island and become this year’s tenth storm impacting on Vietnam's mainland.By Monday morning, the dangerous zone is able to fizzle at 660 kilometers far from east- southeast of the Paracel Islands with a sustained wind warning of up to level 13.The meteorologists categorized the storm as a super typhoon with its rapid speed and it is able to make landfall in the mid-Central of Vietnam in the next several days.Amid the newly-formed supper storm, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development cum Standing Deputy Head of Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Nguyen Xuan Cuong required provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to Khanh Hoa and relevant agencies to adopt timely necessary measures against the storm.According to statistics from the Standing Office of Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, 79 people were killed by storm Molave by 6PM yesterday after authorities in the Central region said death and missing toll from flash flood, storm, landslide, sinking accident and various causes rose to 229 from October 6 to October 31.Of which, most of hapless victims were due to landslides and sinking accidents.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong