Goni to weaken into tropical depression, come inland Quang Ngai - Khanh Hoa





The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting informed that from the recent satellite image, the center of Goni was found locate about 330 kilometers from the east of Quang Ngai to Phu Yen territorial waters as of early Thursday morning. Wind speed approximates 60 to 75 kilometers per hour.By tomorrow morning, the storm is expected to decrease its intensify to 40 or 60 kilometers an hour and churn the territorial waters between Quang Ngai and Phu Yen provinces in the Central region.In late Friday afternoon, the tropical depression is forecast to be in the northern part of the Central Highlands.The tropical depression will produce gale force winds and heavy rainfalls at sea and in inland provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Tri, Ha Tinh, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Kontum, Gia Lai and Phu Yen within the next couple of days.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong