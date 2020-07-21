Ha Giang: At least five dead, two injured in torrential rain, flood

Huge muddy flooding happens in some places (Photo: Giang Son)



The torrential rain made landslides at National Highway No.2, National Highway 34C, 4C, Provincial Highway 176B; damaged 215 hectares of seasonal rice and vegetable crops, five hectares of forestry trees, 23.8 hectares of fish farms and 11 cattle.

Huge muddy flooding happened in some places and buried two hydroelectric power plants. Many cars were sunk into flood water.The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that 524 houses had been submerged by flood water.Currently, Ha Giang Province is bracing for torrential downpour with the highest rainfall of up to 401mm. Thuan Hoa and Thai An hydroelectric power plants were suspended operation due to the natural disaster.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong