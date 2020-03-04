Hail leaves one dead, nearly 5,000 damaged houses in North

The hail phenomenon occurred in five mountainous provinces of Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau and Son La. Additionally, a flash flood hit Mong Village, Song Pe Commune, Bac Yen District, Son La Province, sweeping away 186 cattle and poultry.



The natural disasters of hail, thunderstorm and lightning caused death to a 26-year-old man in Phong Tung Village, Sung Trai Commune, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province and 14 injured people.



Downpour in combination with powerful wind blew up 348 houses, 4,548 house’s roofs, 26 electric poles; destroyed 371 hectares of rice crops, 360 hectares of vegetable cultivation, 62hectares of perennials, 352 hectares of fruit trees, 15 hectares of Acacia forest and 229 green trees; 106 cattle and 77 poultry were swept away.



In the capital city of Hanoi, a tropical downpour lasted from the midnight of March 2 to the evening of the following day, triggering flooding on the large scale. According to experts of the national weather agency, the phenomenon was due to sudden appearance of cold air mass along with the period of seasonable change.



The cold wave is warned to tentatively move south, notably it continues impacting on some places of the Northern mountainous, Northeastern and North- Central provinces from this early morning with the lowest temperature of 13- 18 degrees Celsius.



At that time, downpour and thunderstorm are also forecast to maintain in the Northern, North- Central and Mid- Central regions.



By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong