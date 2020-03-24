  1. Weather

Hail, rain to continue in Northern mountainous region

The Standing Office of Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control informed a prolonged usual appearance of hail, rain and thunderstorm in the Northern mountainous provinces of Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Son La and Dien Bien within recent three days. 

Hail covers paddy crops.(Photo: Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control)

Notably, a huge hail with 1-1.2 cm hailstone poured down Dien Bien and Muong Ang districts in Dien Bien Province, puncturing many house’s roofs and destroying vegetable crops and trees. 
Initial statistics showed that the hail phenomenon blew up two houses and 263 rooftops in these provinces. 

According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, heavy to heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the Northern and North- Central regions in the evenings due to an impact of upper- air wind convergence. 

Amid the weather situation, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control proposed natural disaster- hit provinces to make urgently statistic and overcome consequences after the natural disaster. 

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

