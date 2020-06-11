Hanoi records highest ever temperature

The large number of hospitalized patients, notably the elderly and children were due to sweltering climate.According to Vice Director of the National Hospital of Pediatrics Tran Minh Dien, the hospital received more than 2,000 patients a day with heat-related diseases such as high fever, cough, pneumonia, encephalitis, etc.Meanwhile, the huge number of the elderly was sent to the National Geriatric Hospital with cases of heat stroke, pneumonia, flu, high fever and cerebrovascular accident, increasing around 50 percent as usual.The hospitalized patients at the National Hospital of Dermatology and Venereology increased around 20 percent, even cases with sunburned skin being due to an impact of ultraviolet radiation.In order to protect health as well as prevent diseases in the hot seasonable period, the Ministry of Health and doctors recommended adults and children should actively protect health, not to go out in these days under the sunshine.Besides that, people need to wear sunglasses, hats and UV protective clothing, apply sun cream before going out in the sun, drinking enough water all day.It is necessary to eat most nutrient, vitamin-dense fruit and vegetable, enhance the resistance and personal hygiene habits against diseases via soap-and-water hand washing.With a high of over 36 degrees Celsius, the Hanoi Power Corporation (EVN Hanoi) requested its relevant units not to cut off electricity for repair purpose as well as constantly monitor the equipment operation via remote devices; however, scorching heat-wave made sudden increase in power consumption causing power outages in some residential areas in the recent days.EVN Hanoi also recommended that local people should save electricity via practical activities such as reducing electrical usage or switching off unnecessary lights and equipment.Besides that, hot weather also made a sudden increase in need of fresh water usage in the capital city of Hanoi from 1.2 million meter cubic to 1.4 million meter cubic per day.According to Deputy Director of Hanoi Department of Construction Mr. Hoang Cao Thang, the agency requested fresh water providers to review and build the scenarios along with practical solutions against pipeline breakage within 10 hours since the accident.*According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, a cooling downpour along with thunderstorm travelled the Northern, South-Central, Central Highlands and Southern provinces and cities last night.Head of Weather Forecast Division under the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting of Vietnam Tran Quang Nang said that hot climate would resume in the Northern mountainous and Central region after June 11.

By Minh Khang, Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong