Hanoi still most air polluted city in Vietnam

According to the General Department of Environment, Hanoi is still the most air polluted city in the country while acceptable air quality is reported in some provinces and cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Khanh Hoa, Ha Long, Hue, Viet Tri, etc.

From March 13-20, air quality in some cities did not change much compared to the previous week. 
The capital city of Hanoi has braced for four days a week with a very high concentration of PM2.5 fine dust, notably poor air pollution level on March 16 was twice the permitted limit of QCVN 05:2013/BTNMT.

The environmental experts said that weather condition was impacted by air pollution quality; particularly heavy fog and prolonged drizzle were in days of poor air quality. 


By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

