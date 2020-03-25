Hanoi still most air polluted city in Vietnam

From March 13-20, air quality in some cities did not change much compared to the previous week.

The capital city of Hanoi has braced for four days a week with a very high concentration of PM2.5 fine dust, notably poor air pollution level on March 16 was twice the permitted limit of QCVN 05:2013/BTNMT.



The environmental experts said that weather condition was impacted by air pollution quality; particularly heavy fog and prolonged drizzle were in days of poor air quality.









By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong