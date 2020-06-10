Hanoi waiting for cooling rains to beat heat

The convective cloud zone is expected to trigger shower and thunderstorm spells in several districts inner Hanoi (Photo: Hanh Le)



It is expected that the convective cloud zone would trigger shower and thunderstorm spells in several districts of Ba Vi, Thach That, Quoc Oai and Chuong My.

Hanoi is waiting for cooling rains to beat heat (Photo: Van Phuc)



According to Head of the Climate Forecast Division under the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) Nguyen Van Huong, the Northern region including the capital city of Hanoi experienced oppressively ten hot days with a record high temperature of over 39 degrees Celsius.

Head of the Climate Forecast Division under the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) Nguyen Van Huong



The hot wave is expected to last until June 13 and become the longest-lasting summer heat wave in the Northern region since 1993. Meanwhile, the Central region will continue suffering additionally a hottest week .

Head of Weather Forecast Division under the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting of Vietnam Tran Quang Nang



Head of Weather Forecast Division under the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting of Vietnam Tran Quang Nang also informed that the Northern midland and mountainous areas would be able to experience shower spells along with cyclone, lightning and powerful winds due to wind convergence at 1,500 meters above sea level.

According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, a convective cloud zone is moving from provinces of Phu Tho and Hoa Binh to Hanoi via satellite and radar observations.Risks of cyclone, lightning and gusty winds are warned in the localities because of the appearance of a low- pressure trough connecting with a low pressure zone from the westwards.The weather experts forecasted that the climate in the Northern region would be milder with medium to heavy downpours and thunderstorms, average temperatures between 34-37 degrees Celsius on June 10.From June 13-16, a tropical heavy downpour causing risks of cyclone, flash flood and landslide is forecast to hit the Northern region on the large scale.Tomorrow, heat temperature will resume in the whole Northern provinces.Today, rainfall in the Central Highlands region will increase gradually in the evenings.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong