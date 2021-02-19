Hazardous weather warned in sea

Accordingly, a tropical low pressure system yesterday intensified into storm Dujuan, the first storm in 2021 hitting the eastern territorial water of the Philippines.



The storm is forecast to move slowly and churn towards the East Sea in next two days; however, Dujuan will be able to quickly downgrade and not affect the weather condition in Vietnam’s mainland.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting also recommended that the Southern provinces and cities needed to response to unseasonable rains in the second half of February.









By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong