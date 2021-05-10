Meanwhile, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions will maintain sunny daytime and rainy nighttime along with thunderstorms in next three days. After that, temperature will tend to decrease gradually.Yesterday, the highest temperatures over the Northwestern, North-Central mountainous and Mid-Central regions reached over 36 degrees Celsius.
Heat warning issued for Northern, Central regions until May 16
The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center warned that the Northern and Central regions will brace for a heatwave through this weekend with temperature of up to 39 degrees Celsius and the lowest humidity between 45 percent and 60 percent.