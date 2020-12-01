Heavy downpours cause serious damage in Central, Central Highlands regions





Torrential downpours resulted in a severe landslide section through Phu Mo Commune linking Phu Yen and the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.According to the Phu Yen Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Rescue and Search, the local hydropower plants forced to discharge water from reservoirs due to rising water level in addition to heavy rainfall, leading to serious flooding in low-lying areas.As of the Sunday afternoon, Ba Ha River hydropower reservoirs released up to 254 cubic meters of water a second, Hinh River and Krong HNang hydropower plants yesterday discharged 1,554 cubic meters and 470 cubic meters of water a second respectively. Additionally, 50 irrigation reservoirs, all small-sized reservoirs released water.As for the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, Chairman of the People's Committee of Krong Bong District Mr. Le Van Long reported water-laden masses of soil and fragmented rock fell into road surfaces and mountain landslides damaged seven houses in village 2, 3,4 and 8 in Hoa Le Commune. Floodwater inundated more than 273 hectares of vegetable crops and many inter-commune roads.Amid uninterrupted heavy rains together with rising water level, the functional forces proactively responded and evacuated residents out of the landslide and low-lying areas.On the same day, Khanh Hoa Province experienced heavy downpours on a large scale and flash flood, leaving three people dead.The rescuers evacuated 434 households with 1,700 people to safe places.The Director of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Transport Mr. Nguyen Van Dan informed that the Nha Trang - Da Lat route was resumed. However, due to torrential downpours, there were new landslides in the route, making recovery work difficult.According to the latest report from Lam Dong Province, the rescue team has not yet found out two victims swept away by the floods while they were traveling to the Bidoup Nui Ba National Park in Da Lat city. The rescue work faces currently difficulties due to heavy rains, rising water level. Floodwater also inundated about 355 hectares of vegetable crops along the Da Nhim River in Lac Xuan, Ka Do, Quang Lap communes and Thanh My town, Don Duong District.Quang Nam Province was also damaged due to the extreme rainfall. Rising river water level separated National Highway 40B through Bac Tra My District heading to upland communes of Bac Tra My and Nam Tra My districts. In addition, floods and persistent downpours completely damaged the system of water supply pipes from streams, causing freshwater lacking for nearly 3,000 people of Gie Trieng ethnic group in two communes of Phuoc Thanh and Phuoc Loc.Over two recent days, the authorities of Quang Nam Province tried to clear debris of rock and soil on road surfaces to transport food and necessities for the flood-hit people. However, the weather was getting worse and worse, making new landslides.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong