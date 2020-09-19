  1. Weather

Heavy rains to pour down Southern region

Intensifying operation of the southwest monsoon is expected to result in medium to heavy downpours and thunderstorms in the Central Highlands and Southern regions on the large scale. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, typhoon Noul respectively weakened into a tropical depression and a low pressure zone in the mainland of the provinces from Quang Binh to Thua Thien- Hue yesterday.

Last night, a cold air mass has spread in the most provinces and cities of the Northern and North-Central regions.

The meteorologists predicted that the storm circulation in combination with the cold spell connecting with a range of upper-air wind convergence at 1500 meters above surface would trigger medium- heavy downpours across the whole Northern region. 

Meantime, bad weather situation of showers, thunderstorm, lightning and blustery wind are warned for the Central Highlands and Southern regions.

