Heavy rains to pour down Southern region

According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, typhoon Noul respectively weakened into a tropical depression and a low pressure zone in the mainland of the provinces from Quang Binh to Thua Thien- Hue yesterday.Last night, a cold air mass has spread in the most provinces and cities of the Northern and North-Central regions.The meteorologists predicted that the storm circulation in combination with the cold spell connecting with a range of upper-air wind convergence at 1500 meters above surface would trigger medium- heavy downpours across the whole Northern region.Meantime, bad weather situation of showers, thunderstorm, lightning and blustery wind are warned for the Central Highlands and Southern regions.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong