High record tide to hit parts of Ho Chi Minh City from Monday afternoon





As of Sunday, water level at Vung Tau station continued to tend to rise gradually.It is forecasted that the surge in the southern coast area will peak on November 15 to 19. Therefore, residents in the Southern coastal provinces needed to take notice for flooding in rush hours in the evenings and mornings as water level at Vung Tau station could reach at 4.35 meters.Due to the influence of the tidal wave, the risk of flooding is able to occur in low-lying areas of the coastal urban areas such as Ho Chi Minh City, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau.The serious flood period falls between 1AM and 4AM, between 3PM and 7PM.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong