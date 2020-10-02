Higher-normal water level at Son La hydropower reservoir is 1.27 meters





Due to torrential downpours over the last days and the impact of storm Noul, the water level of Son La reservoir reached 216.27 meters, meanwhile, the highest water level of Thac Ba reservoir was at 58.08 meters at 3PM yesterday.According to the operation regulations of hydropower reservoir, the Son La reservoir must discharge water as its water level exceeded the height of 215 meters.Previously, Hoa Binh hydropower plant must open a sluice gate to decrease the high water level at 8AM on September 30.Amid the situation, Head of the General Department for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Tran Quang Hoai asked directors of Son La Hydropower Company and Thac Ba Hydropower Joint Stock Company to open one sluice gate for each plant, beginning from 4PM on Thursday.On the same day, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter related to adopting measures against flood as well as informing people about the schedules of flood discharge to localities near the downstream areas of the hydropower plants.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong