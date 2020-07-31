Hot climate, drought cause severe damage in Ha Tinh





































Notably, the mountainous district of Huong Khe is one of the localities heavily affected by the long-lasting heat wave and drought.The prolonged scorching climate along with operation of hot and dry winds from Laos caused crop and production damage.Not only 5,000 households have lived in drinking water scarcity but also many areas of paddy and vegetable fields were withered due to lack of irrigation water.According to the initial report of the Agriculture and Rural Development Department of Huong Khe District, the locality has nearly 500 hectares of seasonal paddy crops in scarcity of irrigation water.Drought also caused the loss of 40 hectares of Phuc Trach grapefruit crops, 64 hectares of orange tree yields, 30 hectares of green tea crops, 17 hectares of paddy field and nearly 400 hectares of maize crops, etc.The damage is getting more severe in case of extended period of extreme heat in the upcoming time.Some photos about severe damage due to the prolonged heat wave in Huong Khe District, Ha Tinh: