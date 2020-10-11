Hydropower reservoirs discharging water following heavy rainfalls





As reported, heavy rainfalls have prompted hydropower plants of A Vuong, Dak Mi, Song Bung 4, etc in Quang Nam Province to release water from the early morning of October 10.Da Nang City must proactively evacuate people from flood-prone areas because many reservoirs are already brimming with water along with hydropower plant in the upstream Vu Gia River planned to urgently discharge floodwater.In order to ensure safety of local reservoirs, the Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue in Thua Thien- Hue Province ordered hydropower plants of Huong Dien and Binh Dien to respectively increase between 3,000 meters and 3,500 meters cubic per second, between 500 meters and 1,500 meters cubic per second for the volume of water discharge release from the morning of October 9 and 10.At noon of October 10, Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant also announced to plan of releasing floodwater and opening one sluice gate with a volume of around 3,900 meters cubic per second.Amid the situation, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter to the authorities of the flood-prone localities in the downstream areas of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant to deploy measures to ensure safety of downstream areas while water has been discharged from the hydropower plant.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong