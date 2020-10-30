Kien Giang Province bracing for severe damage from flooding

Additionally, more than 1,790 houses and 49 schools were submerged in water.





Heavy rainfall was a chance of devastating more than 1,211 hectares of summer- autumn paddy fields, nearly 58 hectares of winter-spring rice crops and nearly 500 hectares of shrimp farms in the most parts of communes in Vinh Thuan District.According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, water levels in the upstream Mekong River has slowly changed following high tides.Currently, the water levels on the Tien and Hau rivers at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations reach at 2.65 meters and 2.56 meters respectively.It is expected that the water levels could rise by 2.80 meters.

By Ngoc Dan –Translated by Huyen Huong