Lam Dong Province urged to evacuate people from flood-prone areas

Water level in Cam Ly River rose rapidly and exceeded alarm level 3. (Photo:NLD)



To proactively carry out preparedness and response in emergency flood situations, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control suggested the Lam Dong Province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue to perform emergency evacuation plans for flood-hit people to the residential area of Binh Thanh Commune in Duc Trong District but strictly follow the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.

According to the latest weather news from the Provincial Hydro-meteorological Station of Lam Dong, the water level in Cam Ly River rose rapidly at the height of 833.75 meters, exceeding alarm level 3 in the past three hours through the Thanh Binh observatory.The water level will continue to rise rapidly and the peak at Thanh Binh observatory is expected to hit 834.25 meters for the next six hours equivalent to the historical peak-of-record flood.Besides that, the local authorities need to closely monitor the development of the weather to timely provide weather-related news to local people as well as establish rescue teams to inspect and review areas with a high risk of flash floods, landslides, low lying areas; ensure safety of reservoirs, handle traffic congestions during the coming rain and storm season.

By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong