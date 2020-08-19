Landslide leaves one dead in northern Lao Cai province

From August 18 evening to August 19 morning, heavy rainfalls caused landslides in many areas.
Local authorities said 40 houses, three schools and three irrigation works were damaged, over 35ha of rice were inundated and two electric poles collapsed.
The total damage is estimated at about VND5 billion (US$217,000).
Local authorities said 40 houses, three schools and three irrigation works were damaged, over 35ha of rice were inundated and two electric poles collapsed.
The total damage is estimated at about VND5 billion (US$217,000).