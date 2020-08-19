Landslide leaves one dead in northern Lao Cai province

A serious landslide left one dead in Ban Ho commune in Sa Pa township of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 19 morning, reported the provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, and Search and Rescue.

From August 18 evening to August 19 morning, heavy rainfalls caused landslides in many areas.



Local authorities said 40 houses, three schools and three irrigation works were damaged, over 35ha of rice were inundated and two electric poles collapsed.



The total damage is estimated at about VND5 billion (US$217,000).