Landslides along riversides constantly occur in Mekong Delta





Notably, a 10-meter long and 2-meter wide landslide hit a riverside road at nighttime on July 11. Other landslide swallowed a house at Tam Giang Dong Commune on the same day.A landslide along river had happened in Tam Giang at midnight of July 4, destroying 14 houses with a damage of around VND1 billion (over US$43,000).In Can Tho city, the municipal Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue reported that there have been 22 landslide places near rivers, ditches and canals in Can Tho City from the beginning of the year up to now which destroyed 73 houses and 1,230 meters of road with total loss of more than VND14 billion (nearly US$605,000).Functional agencies of Can Tho City are deploying works and solutions to overcome landslides and consolidate riversides, canals and ditches.

By Ngoc Chanh- Phan Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong