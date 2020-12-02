



A landslide in Huong Tra Commune Earlier, a landslide occurred at the bottom of Rang Cua Mountain in Tra Hiep Commune, Tra Bong District. The People’s Committee of Tra Hiep Commune had to urgently evacuate eight households with 54 people out of the dangerous areas. Rising water level on Tra Khuc River submerged hectares of vegetable crops in Tinh Long Commune, Quang Ngai city. Rising water level on Tra Khuc River submerges hectares of vegetable crops According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Huong Tra Commune Mr. Ho Bao Xuyen, there have been many landslides in Tra Luong and Tra Linh villages, damaging ten houses.

On December 1, two landslides and cracked road surfaces occurred in Mang Hin Village’s Ra Lin residential area and Ta Vay Village’s A Xang residential area, Son Long Commune, Son Tay District, Quang Ngai Province due to torrential downpours caused by a cold wave together with upper- east wind turbulence zone.

Additionally, one more landslide hit a section from A Nhoi residential area to the Son Long Commune People’s Committee. Around 3,000 cubic meter water-laden masses of soil and fragmented rock slopped down road surfaces. Amid the situation, the Son Long Commune People’s Committee urgently evacuated eight households with 36 people in the landslide-hit area to safe place.



Traffic through the above-mentioned localities has been blocked.

Earlier, a serious mountain landslide occured in Ra Pan Village, Son Long Commune, Son Tay District, Quang Ngai Province at nighttime on November 10.



There are some photos and a video about the above-mentioned landslides:



