Localities urged to deal with tropical depression in East Sea

The tropical depression is forecast to move northwestward. (Photo: NCHMF)



The depression connecting with a low-pressure trough in the mainland and southwest monsoon intensity in the southern territorial waters will have a chance of bringing sustained winds of level 5-8, rough sea and big waves of 2-3 meters in the waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau provinces.

According to an advisory from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting (NCHMF), the tropical low-pressure system will be centered at around 550 kilometers far from the Paracel Islands with maximum winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour this afternoon.By tomorrow afternoon, the depression is forecast to upgrade intensively and to be located at around 240 kilometers far from the northeastward of the Paracel Islands.On the same day, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked provinces from Quang Ninh to Ca Mau to promptly carry out measures against the tropical depression in the East Sea and bad weather in the Southern territorial waters.Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Mr. Vu Xuan Thanh suggested the above-mentioned localities regularly monitor weather news, provide natural disaster-related information to boat owners and captains, ensure safety on properties and lives and prepare for timely rescue to deal with the bad situation ahead.The forecasters said that a scorching temperature of up to 38 degrees Celsius would continue to hit provinces of Son La and Hoa Binh, the northeastern and Central regions.From July 5, temperatures and humidity tend to decrease gradually in the Northern and Central regions.In the next several days, the Southern, Central Highlands and Central regions will suffer from a prolonged thundery shower.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong