The tide results in up and down water levels.
Peak water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations tend to decrease gradually due to sunshine without rain across the Mekong Delta this week.
However, the Southern Institute for Water Resources Planning recommended that Mekong Delta provinces and cities should update latest weather announcement to timely deal with disasters ahead in case of tropical storms and depressions are able to trigger downpours in the downstream Mekong River.
Peak water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations tend to decrease gradually due to sunshine without rain across the Mekong Delta this week.
However, the Southern Institute for Water Resources Planning recommended that Mekong Delta provinces and cities should update latest weather announcement to timely deal with disasters ahead in case of tropical storms and depressions are able to trigger downpours in the downstream Mekong River.