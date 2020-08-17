Low-pressure trough leads to extreme rainfall of up to 500 mm

Notably, the mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang are likely to suffer average rainfalls between 100mm and over 500 mm.The same weather condition is warned in some places of Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa provinces.A heavy rain swept through the capital city of Hanoi and the Northern provinces and cities during nighttime of August 16.Accordingly, a formation and development of low-cyclone zone at a height of about 5,000 meters above the surface impacted on the current weather situation.Ho Chi Minh City also continues to maintain deep clouds along with showers and thunderstorms at nighttime.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong